Gator spotted in Myrtle Beach area neighborhood during Florence

The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.
A mother and infant in North Carolina are dead after a tree fell on their home - the first two fatalities of Hurricane Florence. Adam Sparks, a neighbor, says he heard the tree crashing down, but wasn't sure what had happened.
Tropical Storm Florence will likely bring rains, floods and tropical storm-force winds to Charlotte this weekend, and that could cause flooding, the National Weather Service warns. Residents can also expect power outages.
A line for gas forms on Sea Mountain Highway at Boulineau's Corner store during Tropical Storm Florence. The shop has had fuel throughout the storm, but conditions are now allowing customers to get out to assess the impacts.
The National Weather Service tweeted that Hurricane Florence had already dumped over 15 inches of rain over Morehead City, North Carolina, by 2 p.m. Friday. Several videos by the NWS showed major flooding in the NC town.
The roof of the Surf Wind and Fire shop on Middle Street in downtown New Bern, N.C. collapsed on Friday, September 14, 2018 as rain, wind and storm surge from Hurricane Florence moved in the historic Craven County town on Friday, September 14, 2018.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said to expect major flooding over the weekend as Hurricane Florence continues its track across the state. The storm is expected to dump 15-25 inches of rain across the Grand Strand and PeeDee areas.
Units with New York City’s Urban Search and Rescue team were dispatched to River Bend, near New Bern, North Carolina, on Sept. 14, 2018, to help perform rescues following Hurricane Florence’s arrival to the area.
