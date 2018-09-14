Hurricane Florence causes roof collapse in New Bern

The roof of the Surf Wind and Fire shop on Middle Street in downtown New Bern, N.C. collapsed on Friday, September 14, 2018 as rain, wind and storm surge from Hurricane Florence moved in the historic Craven County town on Friday, September 14, 2018.
Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Hurricane

Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.

