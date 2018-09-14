Videos show major flooding to NC towns on the Pamlico River from Hurricane Florence
The Pamlico River area of North Carolina experienced major flooding from Hurricane Florence on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Residents from Washington, Chocowinity, Pantego and Belhaven shared these videos on Facebook.
A storm surge from Hurricane Florence caused the Neuse River to overflow its banks and flooded parts of New Bern, North Carolina, on September 14. Wind, rain and waves from the Category 2 storm began to lash the North Carolina coastline on Thursday.
A tower camera on Frying Pan Tower captures the fury of Hurricane Florence 34 miles off of Cape Fear, NC in the Atlantic Ocean Thursday afternoon. The tower was originall built as a light tower to warn ships of shallow shoals.
Hurricane Florence was making its presence felt at the Frying Pan Tower, a Coast Guard light station turned B&B off the North Carolina coast, on September 13. Footage from the tower shows an American flag in shreds as it flies in the high winds.
Faced with overcrowding after hurricanes, animal shelters sometimes resort to euthanasia. Saving Grace animal adoption of Wake Forest is one of several groups that tried to save endangered dogs before Hurricane Florence hit NC.
Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.
U.S. Air Force Major Stephen Pituch is in control of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's HC-130J Hercules as it turns through the eye of hurricane Florence Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.
Christmas trees used to bolster sand dunes are washing out to sea as strong winds and high surf begin hitting the Carolina coastline. High surf, wind and water levels were observed as Hurricane Florence approached on September 13.