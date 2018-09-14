Morehead City, NC, area under water after Florence dumps 15+ inches of rain

The National Weather Service tweeted that Hurricane Florence had already dumped over 15 inches of rain over Morehead City, North Carolina, by 2 p.m. Friday. Several videos by the NWS showed major flooding in the NC town.
Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.

