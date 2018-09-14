Widespread flooding expected across SC as Florence hangs around, governor says

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said to expect major flooding over the weekend as Hurricane Florence continues its track across the state. The storm is expected to dump 15-25 inches of rain across the Grand Strand and PeeDee areas.
Cajun Navy arrives in SC ahead of Florence

Hurricane

Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.

