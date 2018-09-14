As Florence approaches NC, rescue finds foster home for 124 dogs
Faced with overcrowding after hurricanes, animal shelters sometimes resort to euthanasia. Saving Grace animal adoption of Wake Forest is one of several groups that tried to save endangered dogs before Hurricane Florence hit NC.
Members of the United Cajun Navy start arriving at a staging area in Gaston, SC on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. This is one of four staging areas they are setting up to assist in rescues as Hurricane Florence hits the Carolinas.
U.S. Air Force Major Stephen Pituch is in control of the U.S. Air Force Reserve 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron's HC-130J Hercules as it turns through the eye of hurricane Florence Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018.
Christmas trees used to bolster sand dunes are washing out to sea as strong winds and high surf begin hitting the Carolina coastline. High surf, wind and water levels were observed as Hurricane Florence approached on September 13.
The director of the National Hurricane Center gave an update on the track and expected impact of Hurricane Florence on the morning of September 13, 2018. He explained why the size of Hurricane Florence is a concern.
As Hurricane Florence takes aim at the Carolinas with winds currently at Category 4 strength, more than 500 Florida Power & Light employees and contractors were already en route to help restore power to the Carolinas even before it flickers off.
Take Us With You
Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.