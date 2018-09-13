Flamingos on golf carts: Zoo relocates birds in preparation for Hurricane

Riverbanks Zoo has relocated most of its bird population in preparation for Hurricane Florence. All the zoo's animals will be indoors for the storm with the exception of the alligators.
Hurricane

As Hurricane Florence takes aim at the Carolinas with winds currently at Category 4 strength, more than 500 Florida Power & Light employees and contractors were already en route to help restore power to the Carolinas even before it flickers off.

Hurricane

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.

