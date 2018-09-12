Coast Guard moves Miami crews to Georgia for Hurricane Florence

The US Coast Guard repositioned some of its crews from Miami, Florida, to Savannah, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 12, to be in position to assist as Hurricane Florence passes over the region.
By
