Some good news: Isaac appears to be weakening as it heads toward the Caribbean

While Hurricane Florence continues barreling toward the Carolina coast, the Caribbean got some good news Wednesday: Isaac appears to be weakening.
Florence, however, continues to threaten the east coast as a fierce storm that could trigger flooding as far south as North Florida. Late Tuesday, forecasters said models showed steering currents collapsing as the storm nears the Carolina coast, opening up the possibility that the track could shift and trigger coastal flooding as far south as Jacksonville to just north of Daytona Beach.
Overnight, Isaac began to fall apart as it encountered increasing atmospheric winds that help shred storms and nears dry air. In a morning advisory, forecasters said sustained winds had dropped to 60 mph as the storm moves west at 17 mph about 420 miles east of Martinique, headed toward the Lesser Antilles.
Isaac is expected to reach the islands, which remain under a tropical storm warning, by Thursday afternoon.
But Puerto Rico, which is still recovering from a lethal blow by Maria last year, and Haiti will likely be spared any impacts from the storm. After it formed Friday, models forecast the storm to gradually strengthen as it crossed the Atlantic and become a hurricane. Late Sunday, it became the fifth hurricane of the season as a weak Cat 1 storm.
Forecasters warned it could become a Cat 2 storm, with 100 mph winds during the week, as it crossed warm ocean waters. But they also said the opposite could happen when it brushed up against strong wind shear. The forecast was complicated because the storm was still small, which can quickly speed up or slow down, forecasters said.
They now expect Isaac to continue weakening over the next five days.
The forecast track for Florence turned it slightly south Wednesday after models predicted Tuesday night that steering currents would collapse as it nears the coast. Rain projections also increased, with some locations along the North Carolina coast now expected to get up to 40 inches. Given its expected slow speed once it rolls ashore, they warned the heavy rain and storm could spread across a wide area.
“Just because we have a landfall to the south doesn’t mean your out of the woods because the wind around this storm is huge,” National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham said Wednesday morning.
At 11 a.m., the storm was located about 520 miles east of Myrtle Beach, S.C., moving northwest at 15 mph with 130 sustained winds, forecasters said. Storm winds could intensify through the day and tonight, but weaken slightly Thursday as it nears the coast.
With the ground already saturated from recent rain, another drenching from Florence combined with winds could easily lead to trees being uprooted and widespread power outages, he said.
“The rain’s going to be around for a long time,” he said. “Prepare for long power outages.”
Behind Isaac, Hurricane Helene also continued to deliver good news. Sustained winds remained at 90 mph, but the storm — which was never expected to threaten the U.S. coast — should begin to weaken over the next day and become a tropical storm on Thursday, forecasters said in an 11 a.m. advisory.
The Gulf of Mexico was a little less certain. A low pressure system expected to form began to look slightly less likely Wednesday and a an Air Force plane scheduled to investigate it was canceled.
