Hurricane Florence still on track to make landfall in the Carolinas or Virginia, NHC says

The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Monday showed Hurricane Florence's track shifting slightly north, placing landfall anywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Virginia. It's could be a Category 4 at landfall, NHC says.
5 things to do to prep for a hurricane

There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.

