Focus on ‘cone of uncertainty’ and more for hurricane track, SC forecaster says

South Carolina coastal areas can expect tropical storm force winds by Thursday morning on the storm’s latest track, according to John Quagliariello from the National Weather Service in Columbia.
By
5 things to do to prep for a hurricane

Hurricane

5 things to do to prep for a hurricane

There’s a hurricane coming, and you have questions. How much food should you stock up? What needs to be moved out of your yard? And what room of the house is the safest? Here are five things you definitely should do if there’s a hurricane warning.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Bradenton Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service