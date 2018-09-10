Florence expected to rapidly intensify to a major hurricane Monday

Florence is expected to rapidly intensify Monday morning into a major hurricane as it continues barreling west toward the U.S. coast.
In a morning advisory, National Hurricane Center forecasters said the storm is also expected to grow in size as it crosses warm ocean waters and faces little wind shear, on course for a U.S. landfall between South Carolina and the mid Atlantic at the end of the week. Florida is not under any storm warnings, but National Weather Service meteorologists warned that water being pushed by the storm, combined with a seasonal high tide, could raise water a foot to about a foot and a half above normal.
Monday morning, Florence was located about 535 miles north, northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. Sustained winds reached 105 mph as the storm moved west, northwest at 15 mph. Top winds are now forecast to reach 150 mph in two days.
A high pressure system building to the northwest is expected to steer Florence over the next few days across the Atlantic as it picks up speed. An Ohio Valley ridge is then expected to slow the storm is it nears the coast.
Florence could trigger heavy flooding as it lingers over areas already drenched by heavy rain, forecasters said. As it crosses the Atlantic tonight, wave heights up to 35 feet may be near the storm’s center, the NHC said. Swells up to eight feet high could also begin hitting the Atlantic coasts in the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Turks and Caicos this evening.
Two hurricane hunter planes and an Air Force C-130 are being used to investigate the storm. One high altitude jet, nicknamed Gonzo, has been flying through the storm to collect information over the weekend. A lower-flying plane is scheduled to investigate later this morning. The Air Force jet mission is scheduled for this afternoon.
Farther west, Isaac also continues to roll west toward the Caribbean, where it’s expected to cross the Lesser Antilles on Thursday. The compact storm, with hurricane winds extending just 10 miles from the center, was located more than 1,200 miles east of the Windward Islands Monday morning, with sustained winds of 75 mph.
Because the storm is so small, forecasters are less certain about how intense Isaac may become. It’s expected to strengthen over the next couple of days as it faces little wind shear. But after that, outflows from Florence could weaken it. But small storms tend to grow and shrink more rapidly than large storms. It’s still likely to be near or at hurricane strength when it crosses the islands, forecasters said, with winds around 90 mph.
Behind Isaac, Helene is also expected to strengthen over the next two days as it rolls west, with sustained winds forecast to reach 100 mph over the next day or two. It’s likely to continue west for the next two days, but then turn to the northwest, parallel and far from the U.S. coast, when Isaac knocks an opening into the steering ridge.
Forecasters are also watching a system in the Northwest Caribbean that could become a tropical depression later this week as it moves across the western Gulf of Mexico. Monday morning, they gave the system a 40 percent chance of forming over the next five days.
