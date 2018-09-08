By the end of Saturday, three named storms will be intensifying in the Atlantic, forecasters say

UPDATE: The National Weather Service reported a funnel cloud in the Homestead area amid strong storms at 4:30 p.m. Saturday and issued an advisory through 5:15 p.m. The storm is not related to the systems in the Atlantic.

The tropics are increasingly active this weekend — as one might expect in September during hurricane season — with two named storms and one expected to gain a name sometime Saturday.

In its 2 p.m. advisory on Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Florence, which had weakened a bit due to wind shear, continues to rebound as predicted. Maximum sustained winds are currently at 65 mph and the storm is moving west at 7 mph southeast of Bermuda. Conditions are such that Florence “is expected to become a major hurricane again early next week,” the center said.

Florence is still not expected to be a threat to South Florida, but with potential winds of 145 mph sometime Thursday, residents of the Carolinas ought to watch its movement closely over the next few days.

Tropical Storm Helene is getting better organized as it moves toward the southern Cabo Verde Islands, with tropical storm conditions expected to reach portions of the islands Saturday night.

Helene is also gaining speed and intensity, moving westward steadily at 13 mph but with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph — a gain of 5 mph in intensity since the center’s 11 a.m. advisory.

Helene is about 260 miles from the islands. But increasing wind shear, as Helene drifts further west, should weaken her at the start of the work week. Helene is expected to become more of a sea event than land event.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 9 is expected to become a tropical storm by late Saturday afternoon, at which point it would be named Isaac. The storm continues moving west, northwest in the eastern Atlantic, more than 1,500 miles east of the Windward Islands. Depression 9 had maximum sustained winds at 35 mph — just 4 mph under the threshold to become a named storm.

It’s still too early to forecast whether Isaac could be a threat to South Florida, but it is expected to be a hurricane by early next week.

Speaking of South Florida, some strong thunderstorms unrelated to these storms are possible Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service in Miami forecasts.

Thought chances are set at 50 percent, the concerns are “frequent lightning strikes, brief periods of heavy rain, and gusty winds.” Some areas could flood in the afternoon and early evening and wind gusts could top 50 mph.

430p 9/8: Funnel cloud reported with strong storms in the Homestead area. Wind gusts to 55 mph, heavy rain, and lightning possible. #flwx pic.twitter.com/l3JOH2dSvK — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) September 8, 2018

The good news: the high temp is 86 degrees and the heat index is under 90.