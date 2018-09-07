Florence’s lull not expected to last. Meanwhile, two more storms are gaining steam.

Florence continued to weaken overnight, but National Hurricane Center forecasters said early Friday the lull is unlikely to last: in the next four to five days the tropical storm could roar back as a major hurricane.
Two faraway waves that may pose a bigger risk to South Florida are also expected to become tropical depressions over the weekend.
In an early advisory, forecasters said strong wind shear had helped smother Florence Thursday. The shear is expected to peak today, to allow the storm, which is not likely to threaten Florida, to gradually rebuild. However, how quickly that happens is less certain with computer models split on the timing.
The storm is also expected to turn slightly toward the southwest. Over the next three days, it should head west, then get turned more to the northwest by a mid-level ridge. However, models are also uncertain about the strength of the ridge, forecasters said.
The storm was located about 925 miles, east, northeast of the Leeward Islands, early Friday, crawling along at 7 mph. Sustained winds had slowed to 65 mph.
Off the coast of Africa, two waves continued to become better organized and could potentially become Helene and Isaac, the season’s eight and ninth named storms.
The closest system, about 500 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands, was still stretched across a broad area. But showers and thunderstorms had become more concentrated early Friday, said forecasters, who gave the system a 90 percent chance of forming over the next two days.
Showers and thunderstorms in a second wave and low pressure system moving off the coast also increased Friday, upping the chances of a depression or tropical storm likely forming later in the day.
The brisk increase in storms in the Atlantic is not unexpected and comes as the season enters its historic peak. Up until now, seasonal Saharan dust and wind shear have helped tame storms. But the dust that blows off the coast with tropical waves began to die down last month.
