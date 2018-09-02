Here’s where Tropical Storm Florence is and where it’s going

The first words of the National Hurricane Center’s Sunday morning advisory are “Florence gradually strengthening.”

But there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, and it’s not exactly hustling across the Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical Storm Florence and its 60 mph winds are about 480 miles west northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, edging west northwest at 15 mph.

“Additional slow strengthening is possible today or tomorrow, but little overall change in strength is expected through Tuesday,” the National Hurricane Center said Sunday. “Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.”

The next advisory is expected to be at 11 a.m.