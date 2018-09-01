Tropical Storm Florence forms in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center named the disturbance near the Cabo Verde Islands Tropical Storm Florence early Saturday morning.

By the 8 a.m. advisory, the newly-named storm’s center was moving toward the west-northwest in the eastern Atlantic waters at 14 mph and away from the Cabo Verde Islands. Sustained winds are near 40 mph with some higher gusts.

The hurricane center predicts Florence will strengthen into the Labor Day weekend and the start of the work week on Tuesday.

Currently, Florence’s tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles and warnings for the Cabo Verde Islands of Santiago, Fogo and Brava have been discontinued.

Still, Cabo Verde should expect to see at least two inches of rain today and Florence is not predicted to impact South Florida.