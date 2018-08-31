Two systems to watch: One headed for the Gulf. The other is far — but getting stronger

Hurricane forecasters are keeping an eye on a wave in the Caribbean headed for the Gulf of Mexico while a faraway system nearing the Cape Verde Islands is expected to become a tropical depression later Friday.
At 11 a.m., National Hurricane Center forecasters said the Cape Verde system will likely become a minor hurricane over the next five days as it heads west and encounters low wind shear. However, cooler ocean temperatures are expected to keep it from intensifying more.
Closer to home, wind shear continued to tamp down a wave near Haiti and the Dominican Republic on Friday morning.
The system, moving west, northwest, is expected to spread rain across Florida and the islands, including the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, into early next week, forecasters said. Over the next two to three days, the shear should continue to block development. But as it moves into the Gulf over warms waters next week, those upper level winds could weaken.
Some models predict it will strengthen to a depression earlier in the week. But Weather Underground meteorologist Jeff Masters said in his blog that more recent model runs maintain the strong shear.
Hurricane center forecasters on Friday continued to call for low odds for development over the next five days, with just a 10 percent chance for a depression.
