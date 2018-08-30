Wave off coast of Africa expected to strengthen in the next 48 hours

This timelapse video, taken on August 24 between 6:20 am to 7:30 pm, shows Hurricane Lane hitting Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday afternoon, August 24.
NOAA scientists got an up-close-and-personal look at Hurricane Lane August 21, as the agency’s P-3 Hurricane Hunter took off to intercept the storm’s eye. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Big Island as Lane approaches.
Hurricane categories are used by the National Hurricane Center to gauge a hurricane's strength and predict potential property damage with each storm. Here's how the NHC defines each hurricane category — and how much damage each strength can cause.
The swirling system seen in the lower-right in this satellite loop is now officially the second named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season. The fast-moving depression intensified to become Tropical Storm Beryl Thursday afternoon.
This hurricane season users of the www.weather.gov/miami site will find localized maps and graphics that will take them 'beyond the cone,' and give more detailed information about what to expect in their specific location.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Saturday morning as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to drench the state through the holiday weekend.