Lull in Atlantic hurricane season likely to end with system moving off Africa

A lull in the hurricane season could come to an end this weekend as a tropical wave and low pressure system off Africa swirl into a tropical depression.

On Thursday morning, National Hurricane Center forecasters gave the system an 80 percent chance of forming over the next two days as it nears the Cape Verde islands. While still far away from the U.S. coast and Florida, the system comes as the Atlantic season enters what is historically its busiest period.

In an 11 a.m. update, forecasters said the system had sustained winds of 30 mph. If it becomes a tropical storm, the system would be named Florence, the sixth of the season.

Closer to home, forecasters are keeping an eye on a nearby Atlantic wave moving toward the Bahamas, Haiti and the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico ahead of the holiday weekend.

Thursday morning the National Weather Service’s Miami office said the European hurricane model continued to call for the wave to produce wetter weather as it crosses South Florida this weekend. The weather service’s model forecast the system to move more slowly, but still wash out holiday plans with rain and thunderstorms.

Heavy rain is expected to be widespread across South Florida by Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018. South Florida Water Management District

The Atlantic season typically picks up in late August as the season progresses toward its November end. Forecasters had called for an above average season, but dry air from seasonal Saharan dust and cooler Atlantic waters have helped keep it in check.

An intensifying El Niño may also help tamp down the season. This week, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center said ocean surface temperatures in the Pacific have been at or above normal since June, signaling a start of the weather pattern that helps build upper level winds across the Atlantic to smother hurricanes. They put the odds of an El Niño forming by fall at 60 percent.