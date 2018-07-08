Beryl is a windy mess, but tropical storm warnings and watches remain for some islands

Tropical Storm Beryl is about as organized as a Sunday afternoon soccer game in the park, but still has enough going on as it rambles toward the Caribbean for a few watches and warnings at the 8 a.m. advisory.

The National Weather Service put out tropical storm warnings for Dominica and Guadeloupe, and tropical storm watches for Barbados; Martinique, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy; Saba and St. Eustatius; and St. Maarten.

Beryl is about 190 miles (310 km) east northeast of Barbados and 285 miles (455 km) east of Martinique and moving west-northwest toward the Lesser Antilles at about 20 mph. Maximum sustained winds are 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts.

The National Weather Service described the center as "poorly defined."

"On the forecast track, the center of Beryl or its remnants will approach the Lesser Antilles (Sunday), cross the island chain (Sunday night), and move near or south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday," according to the advisory. "Gradual weakening is anticipated during the next 48 hours, and Beryl is forecast to degenerate into a trough of low pressure as it moves across the Lesser Antilles and into the eastern Caribbean Sea by Monday."

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chris has formed in the Atlantic.

Forecasters expect the storm to threaten as it meanders off the Carolina coast. There are no coastal watches or warnings.

