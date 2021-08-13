Bradenton begins sandbag distribution ahead of Tropical Storm Fred. Here’s where to get them

The city of Bradenton is beginning a free sandbag distribution to residents ahead of expected severe weather from Tropical Storm Fred over the weekend.

Bradenton residents can pick up sandbags at the city’s public works annex located at 1411 Ninth St. W. from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday.

Residents should use the Ninth Street West entrance behind the annex.

“Fred is forecasted to bring significant rain and storm surge to our already saturated area,” the city announced Friday morning in a prepared statement.

Residents also are encouraged to sign up for the city’s CodeRED emergency alert at bradentonFL.gov/codered or call 941-932-9401.

Sandbags will be limited to 10 per vehicle and proof of city residency is required.