Weather alert | Manatee County under severe thunderstorm warning as storms again hit region

Parts of northeastern Manatee County are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 1:30 p.m. Sunday as more storms packed with high winds and heavy rainfall pass through the region.

The warning went into effect just after 1 p.m. as radar showed a line severe thunderstorms extended from 15 miles northwest of Wauchula to 11 miles west of Ona to 9 miles northwest of Myakka City, moving east at 40 mph. The National Weather Service said the storms could have winds of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

Areas that could be affected include Wauchula, Ona, Sweetwater, Fort Meade, Bowling Green, Zolfo Springs, Myakka Head, Duette and Fort Green. Parts of Hardee, Hillsborough and Polk counties were also covered by the arning.

After a stormy afternoon and evening on Saturday, a few more rounds of heavy rain and gusty storms were expected Sunday.

The ingredients are coming together for a few more rounds of heavy storms.

As more upper level energy moves overhead, another round of scattered showers and storms will move through on Sunday. There will be pockets of heavy rain and stronger storms. It will be windy with south to southwest winds.

Manatee, Sarasota and other parts of Tampa Bay are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 p.m. Sunday.

A third round of rain is possible Sunday night, and some of those storms may be strong.

On Monday, a weak front will move through ending the rain. Humidity will drop a little, but temperatures will not. Highs will be in the 80s.

For Sunday, boating is not recommended. A small craft advisory is in effect. Winds will be southwest at 15 to 25 knots. Seas will range from 3 to 5 feet with choppy conditions on Tampa Bay and the inland waters.

Bradenton Herald editor Marc R. Masferrer contributed to this story.