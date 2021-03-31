Cooler weather is in store for Bradenton and AMI this Easter weekend, forecasters say

Just when we thought hot and muggy days were here to stay, Mother Nature has decided to sling another cold front at Southwest Florida this weekend.

The drop in temperatures and humidity and a nice breeze should make outdoor fun and Easter festivities more pleasant, though nighttime temperatures will be chilly.

In Manatee County, a slight chance of rain is predicted as the front moves through on Thursday. After that, expect several cool, clear days.

Here’s a closer look at the local forecast.

Anna Maria Island

Thursday is predicted to be partly sunny on the island with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Forecasters call for a high around 75 and a low just above 50. Expect windy conditions during the day and overnight with gusts as high as 28-30 mph.

Friday will bring the coolest weather of the weekend along with sunny skies and continued breezes. Forecasters call for a high in the upper 60s and a low of around 50. Expect breezy conditions during the day and overnight with gusts as high as 23-28 mph.

Saturday should be sunny. Forecasters call for a high around 75 and a low in the upper 50s. Breezy conditions are again expected, with wind gusts up to 21 mph.

Sunday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high around 75 degrees and a low around 60. Expect a gentle to moderate breeze.

Bradenton and Palmetto

Thursday is predicted to be partly sunny In Bradenton and Palmetto with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Forecasters call for a high in the upper 70s and a low just below 50. Expect windy conditions during the day and overnight with gusts as high as 24-26 mph. Friday will bring the coolest weather of the weekend along with sunny skies and continued breeze. Forecasters call for a high in the upper 60s and a low of around 50. Expect breezy conditions during the day and overnight with gusts as high as 21-24 mph. Saturday should be sunny. Forecasters call for a high around 75 and a low in the mid-50s. Breezy conditions are again expected, with wind gusts up to 18 mph. Sunday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high in the upper 70s and a low around 55. Expect a gentle breeze.

Inland Manatee County

The areas of Parrish, Duette and Myakka City will see the coldest temperatures this weekend, according to NWS.

Thursday’s rain chances will be around 30% in Parrish, Duette and Myakka City as the front moves through with showers and thunderstorms possible in the morning and early afternoon hours. Thursday should be partly sunny and breezy in inland Manatee County. Forecasters call for a high near 80s and nighttime temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday should remain cool and clear, with sunny conditions, a high of around 70 degrees and a low in the mid-40s. Expect breezy conditions, with wind gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday should also be sunny, according to forecasters, with a high around 75 degrees and a low near 50. Gentle to moderate breeze is expected.

Sunday is predicted to be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid to upper 70s and a nighttime temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Expect a gentle to moderate breeze.