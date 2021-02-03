Bundle up and cover your plants. Overnight frost advisory in effect for Manatee County

With temperatures expected to plunge into the low to mid-30s overnight, a frost advisory is in effect for parts of Manatee County from 4 to 8 a.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service of Tampa Bay issued the frost advisory, which means that conditions will be suitable for frost to form, for the inland region of Manatee County, including Parrish, Maykka City and Lakewood Ranch.

Other affected areas include inland Sarasota, inland Charlotte and inland Hillsborough counties.

The NWS advisory warns that frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation that is left uncovered.

Coastal Manatee County, including Bradenton, Palmetto and Anna Maria Island, will not get quite so cold, forecasters say.

A low of around 40 degrees is expected in the Bradenton area on Wednesday night, while Thursday morning could bring a wind chill of around 37 degrees.

Conditions are expected to warm up slightly going into the weekend as highs climb back into the 70s and lows hover around 60.

Rain chances are also set to increase. In Bradenton, a 20% chance of rain is predicted for Friday, a 40% chance on Saturday and a 50% chance on Sunday, according to NWS.

Rain chances are slightly lower in Tampa on Super Bowl Sunday at 40%. But, with no roof on Raymond James Stadium, it could be a wet ball game.