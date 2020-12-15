Don’t put those jackets away yet, Manatee County. More cold is on the way 

Another cold front will arrive this week and continue the pattern of cooler weather that Southwest Florida has experienced this December.

In Manatee County, forecasters predict that temperatures will dip into the 40s again and humidity levels will drop off significantly later this week. There’s also a good chance for some rain as the front moves through on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay in Ruskin.

Here’s a look at the week ahead for Anna Maria Island, Bradenton, Palmetto and inland Manatee County.

Anna Maria Island

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny on the island with some clouds in the evening. Forecasters call for a high in the upper 60s and a low of around 60. Expect a light to gentle breeze.

Wednesday brings a likely chance of showers and possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some showers are also possible earlier in the day. The chance of rain is placed at 60% on Wednesday afternoon and 30% overnight. Forecasters call for a high in the mid-70s and a low of around 60. A moderate breeze with gusts up to 24 mph during the day will give way to a light breeze with gusts of up to 20 mph overnight.

Thursday should be mostly sunny as temperatures and humidity levels drop. Forecasters call for a high around 65 and a low around 50. A moderate breeze is expected, with wind gusts up to 21 mph.

Friday should also be cool, with sunny conditions, a high in the mid-60s and a low in the mid-50s.

Conditions are expected to be pleasant over the weekend with high temperatures of around 70 degrees and lows just above 60 degrees.

Bradenton and Palmetto

Tuesday is expected to be mostly sunny during daylight hours with some limited cloud cover in the evening. Forecasters call for a high in the low 70s and a low of around 60 degrees. Expect a light to gentle breeze.

Wednesday brings a likely chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. The chance of rain is placed at 60% on Wednesday afternoon and 30% overnight. Forecasters call for a high in the mid-70s and a low of around 60 degrees. A moderate breeze with gusts up to 25 mph during the day will give way to a light breeze with gusts of up to 18 mph overnight.

Thursday should be mostly sunny as temperatures and humidity levels drop. Forecasters call for a high in the upper 60s and a low in the upper 40s. A gentle to moderate breeze is expected, with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Friday should also be chilly, with sunny conditions, a high of around 65 degrees and a low of around 50 degrees.

Weather conditions are expected to remain pleasant over the weekend as high temperatures creep back into the 70s and lows remain in the upper 50s.

Inland Manatee County

The areas of Parrish, Duette and Myakka City will see the coldest temperatures this week, according to NWS.

Wednesday’s rain chances will be around 60% in Parrish and 50% in Duette and Myakka City as the front moves through. Nighttime rain chances are placed at 30%.

Thursday should be mostly sunny in inland Manatee County. Forecasters call for a high in the upper 60s and nighttime temperatures in the low to mid-40s.

Friday should remain chilly, with sunny conditions, a high of around 65 degrees and a low in the upper 40s.

Weather conditions are expected to stay nice over the weekend as high temperatures climb into the 70s and lows remain in the mid-50s.