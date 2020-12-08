It will be cold Tuesday night in Manatee. Frost advisory issued for parts of SW Florida

A frost advisory is in effect for parts of Southwest Florida for Tuesday night as another cold snap settles in over the area.

Forecasters warned residents of Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Levy, Pasco, Polk and Sumter counties that conditions could be right for frost formation between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. Wednesday. Temperatures are set to dip into the low to mid-30s in much of the region. Residents of those areas are advised to dress warmly, bring animals inside and cover or bring in cold-sensitive plants.

In Manatee County, temperatures are expected to remain well above freezing overnight, but nevertheless very chilly. Temperature estimates range from the upper 40s along the coast to the upper 30s further inland.

On Anna Maria Island, forecasters predict a low in the upper 40s with wind gusts of up to 20 mph.

In the Bradenton/Palmetto area, temperatures will dip to the mid-40s, forecasters say, with a gentle breeze.

Inland Manatee County will see the coldest temperatures overnight. Temperatures are predicted to drop to around 40 degrees in Parrish and into the upper 30s in the Myakka City and Duette areas.

Cool, pleasant weather should persist throughout the region over the next few days as temperatures begin to trend upward again into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay in Ruskin.

Another front could arrive as soon as Sunday or Monday and offer the possibility of another cold spell next week.