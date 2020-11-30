Bundle up, Bradenton. It will be chilly this week as cold front hits area Monday

Floridians are in for some rare hot chocolate-worthy weather this week. Forecasters predict that a cold front moving across Florida on Monday will bring with it the coldest weather that the Tampa Bay area has seen so far this fall.

In Bradenton and Manatee County, rain is likely early Monday until around noon as the front moves through, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay in Ruskin. Rainfall amounts could be significant, with up to three-quarters of an inch possible. Temperatures should then begin to dip quickly into the 60s by mid-afternoon and into the 50s overnight. Forecasters call for breezy and cloudy conditions with wind gusts of up to 21 mph possible.

Tuesday is predicted to be the chilliest day of the week, with sunny skies, a high in the low 60s and a low around 40. Forecasters predict a moderate breeze with wind gusts of up to 23 mph.

Wednesday will also be on the brisk side, with sunny skies, a high in the mid-60s and a low just above 50. A gentle to moderate breeze is expected.

On Thursday, thing should begin to warm up as daytime temperatures climb back into the 70s and nighttime temperatures rise into the 60s. Rain chances also go up on Thursday and Friday with the possibility of another, milder cold front on the way. That front could push low temperatures back down into the 50s again over the weekend, according to NWS.

