Tropical depression may form in the Caribbean Sea by early next week, forecasters say

Forecasters are watching a system in the Atlantic that has a high chance of forming into a tropical depression by the time it reaches the western Caribbean Sea early next week.

The system, described as a large area of disturbed weather, was dumping rain over the Lesser Antilles and the eastern Caribbean Sea early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters said the system has a 40% of formation during the weekend and an 80% of formation through the next five days. The system is currently not a threat to Florida.

Meanwhile, the hurricane center issued its last advisory Thursday afternoon for post-tropical cyclone Zeta while the system went offshore and entered the mid-Atlantic coast toward the western Atlantic.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
