A Caribbean system is forecast to bring rain to South Florida, and Epsilon back to Cat 1

Forecasters on Thursday are watching a new disturbance in the western Caribbean Sea that is forecast to bring heavy rain to portions of South Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas through early next week as it moves toward the western Atlantic.

They’re also tracking a wobbling Hurricane Epsilon, which has weakened back into a Category 1 hurricane and is forecast to bring tropical storm conditions to Bermuda Thursday as it passes east of the island, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Here’s what to know:

How will the disturbance in the Caribbean Sea affect South Florida?

The disturbance, described as a trough of low pressure, was producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms early Thursday, primarily near Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Cuba, according to the hurricane center.

“Some slow development of this system is possible during the next few days while it moves northeastward near western or central Cuba, the Straits of Florida and the Bahamas through the weekend.c,” forecasters wrote.

It has a 10% chance of development in the next two days and a 30% chance of development through the next five days.

Regardless of development, the system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to portions of Cuba, South Florida and the Bahamas through early next week, forecasters said.

While Friday will be a bit drier for Miami-Dade and Broward County, the chances of rain are still between 40% to 60%, according to the National Weather Service. The moisture from the Caribbean disturbance is expected to bring a 50% to 60% chance of rain to South Florida during the weekend, with higher rain chances along the coastal areas, forecasters said.

The good news is that South Florida is expected to be drier next week, the weather service said.

Tracking Hurricane Epsilon: Where is it going?

Hurricane Epsilon, which saw some rapid intensification Wednesday, saw some weakening overnight and into Thursday morning, dropping the storm back to a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 90 mph with higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. advisory Thursday.

As of that update, the storm was moving north-northwest at 8 mph and was about 215 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, which is under a tropical storm warning.

Hurricane Epsilon, holding steady at a Category 1, is headed north-northwest. NHC

Epsilon is large — with hurricane-force winds extending 25 miles out from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 310 miles from the center, mainly to the north.

Bermuda is expected to feel tropical-storm-force winds intermittently throughout the island Thursday, forecasters said. The center of Epsilon is forecast to move well to the east of the island Thursday night.

The hurricane is not a threat to the United States, although life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are expected along the coasts of Bermuda, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, the Leeward Islands, the eastern coast of the United States, and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days, forecasters said.

Epsilon, which forecasters say has been “wobbling” since Wednesday night, is expected to make a turn toward the north-northwest later Thursday. It is then forecast to pick up speed as it moves toward the northeast Saturday, eventually taking it past southeastern Newfoundland and into the North Atlantic early next week, where it is expected to merge with a frontal zone and become extratropical.