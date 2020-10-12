Warm, sunny week ahead for Bradenton, forecasters say. Weekend could be cooler

Tropical moisture from Hurricane Delta brought some rain to the Tampa Bay area over the weekend, but now that the storm has passed, sunny, dry and warm conditions are expected to settle in for the week.

In Bradenton and Manatee County, highs approaching 90 and lows around 70 are anticipated through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay in Ruskin, with no major chance of rain in sight for the next few days.

However, things could get a little cooler just in time for the weekend. Forecasters predict that a cold front expected to move through the area on Friday will bring some milder fall evenings. The front is expected to push in drier air and drop nighttime temperatures down into the 60s for several days.

Daily forecast

Monday is forecast to be sunny with a high in the mid-80s and overnight temperatures in the lower 70s. Tuesday should be slightly warmer, with a high in the upper 80s, a low above 70 and more clear and sunny skies. That pattern is expected to persist through Thursday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon News Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On Friday, mostly sunny conditions should prevail, and the high will be in the mid-80s, according to NWS. Rain chances jump to 20 percent, and isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible. The low on Friday is predicted to be in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday is expected to be the coolest day of the weekend, with a high around 80 and nighttime temperatures in the low to mid 60s along with a significant drop in humidity. Sunday should be slightly warmer but still pleasant, according to forecasters.