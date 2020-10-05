High rain chances for Bradenton this week as hurricane predicted in the Gulf

Forecasters predict high chances of rain for Bradenton and the greater Tampa Bay area this week thanks to “abundant tropical moisture” in the Gulf of Mexico, along with a potential hurricane.

Tropical Storm Gamma, currently located to the east of the Yucatan Peninsula, is not predicted to pose a threat to the U.S. The storm is forecast to continue southeast towards Mexico over the next two days while dumping heavy amounts of rainfall from Central America to western Cuba.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 26 has formed over the Caribbean Sea. The system is predicted to become Tropical Storm Delta as it tracks northwest towards the Gulf of Mexico and past Florida over the next several days, according to the National Hurricane Center, and it could become a hurricane by Tuesday. An advisory at 11 p.m. Sunday showed the system making landfall in Louisiana on the northern Gulf Coast at the end of the week as a Category 2 hurricane.

Manatee County weather

What does all of this tropical activity mean for Manatee County? Rain chances will start out moderate and get significantly higher as the week progresses, according to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay in Ruskin.

Rain chances are placed at 40% on Monday and 30% on Monday night. The day should be partly sunny, forecasters say, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid-70s are predicted, while the heat index could go as high as 100 degrees.

On Tuesday, daytime rain chances increase to 50% with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Otherwise, mostly sunny conditions should prevail. A high of around 90 degrees and a low around 75 degrees is expected, while the heat index could climb to 103 degrees.

On Wednesday, rain chances spike to 70% during the day and 60% overnight as forecasters anticipate the hurricane will be located to the west of Florida. Partial sun will give way to nighttime clouds, with a high around 90 and a low around 75.

Thursday and Friday are expected to follow a similar temperature pattern, and rain chances are placed at 50% each day.