Enjoying the cooler weather? It’s sticking around for awhile, forecasters say

Cooler days are here at last after a year of record-setting hot temperatures around Florida.

In Bradenton and Manatee County, a cold snap that arrived at the end of last week brought rain, overcast skies and temperatures in the low 50s.

The cooler weather trend will continue this week, albeit with sunnier skies, forecasters predict.

Monday is expected to bring a high in the low 70s and a low around 60 degrees with partly sunny conditions and a calm wind, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain chances are minimal throughout the day but increase to around 20 percent overnight as another sweep of cool air moves through.

Tuesday is forecast to bring sunny skies along with highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday is predicted to bring more of the same before temperatures increase slightly to end out the week.

Humidity levels will also drop slightly on Monday and Tuesday before heading back up above 80 percent by mid-week, according to Weather Underground.