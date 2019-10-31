Trick-or-treating? Here’s a look at the Halloween forecast for Bradenton

The forecast for Halloween night in Manatee County is mostly good news for treat-seekers, though a trick could come in the form of evening rain showers.

According to the National Weather Service of Tampa Bay, evening conditions will be partly cloudy and calm.

Chances of rain are slim during prime trick-or-treating hours — around 15 percent from 5 . to 7 p.m., according to Weather Underground. Rain chances jump to around 25 percent by 8 p.m.

Showers are most likely after 9 p.m., according to the Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 80s during trick-or-treat hours. However, forecasters are predicting high humidity and muggy conditions.

The “feels like” temperature will hover around 90 degrees throughout the evening, so it might be a good idea to bring along some bottled water when you hit the streets... and maybe rethink that Chewbacca costume.

Relief from the heat is in sight, though. A front is expected to roll through on Friday and bring cooler temperatures into weekend, according to the Weather Service — perfect conditions for running around outside and burning off that sugar-high.

Happy Halloween.