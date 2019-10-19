Tornado watch and other advisories issued for Manatee County as Nestor sweeps through

As Tropical Storm Nestor sweeps through the Gulf of Mexico, eyeing the Florida Panhandle, the bulk of the weather remains in the southeast quadrant, sending its worse weather into the Tampa Bay region.

The result is that a tornado watch is in effect today until noon in the Bradenton area.

According to the National Weather Service, several other advisories also are now in effect for Manatee County.

The inclement weather has forced the downtown Bradenton Farmer’s Market to be canceled as well.

The Weather Service issued a coastal hazard advisory for Manatee County until 8 a.m. Sunday, particularly during high tides with coastal flooding possible up to 3 feet above normal.

“The combination of storm surge and tide will cause normally dry areas near the shoreline to be flooded,” the Weather Service states.

A high surf advisory also is in effect through Sunday morning with wave action averaging between 5 to 7 feet. In combination with high surf and potential flooding, wind-driven surf will likely create, “dangerous rip currents,” according to the Weather Service.

“Winds and storm surge should be affecting much of the Gulf Coast of Florida,” the Weather Service states.

Tropical Storm Nestor continues to track northeastward and is expected to make landfall in the Panhandle later on Saturday morning.

“Primary concerns along the Florida west coast continue to be for heavy rainfall, isolated tornadoes and minor to moderate coastal flooding,” the Weather Service said.

Rain chances throughout Saturday are at 90 percent and decrease somewhat in the overnight hours to 60 percent. The system is expected to make its way out of the area by tomorrow and rain chances drop significantly to 20 percent on Sunday with highs averaging in the mid to upper 80s for the next few days.

Winds on Saturday are expected to be between 17 and 22 mph with potential gusts up to 32 mph.