Tropical system threatens Florida. Here’s what we might expect in Bradenton

The Bahamas, reeling from Hurricane Dorian, is under tropical storm warning. The National Hurricane Center issued tropical storm watch for central Florida.

If it’s starting to feel like Dorian 2.0, there’s a good reason for feeling that way.

Tropical system No. 9 is following an almost identical path as Hurricane Dorian did. However, even though the system has an 80 percent chance of becoming Tropical Storm Humberto over the next 48 hours it isn’t packing the punch Dorian did, so far.

Like during Dorian, Manatee County’s weather will ultimately depend on what the system does over the next couple of days, but the west coast appears to be out of any severe weather danger for now as tropical storm warnings do pop up along Florida’s east coast.

Scattered storms are likely through the weekend in Manatee County with the chance of storms low Friday and rising to 60 percent on Saturday and 50 percent on Sunday. Rain chances drop to 30 percent through the early parts of next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will hover around 90 degrees for a high over the next five days with lows in the high 70s. Gusty northwesterly winds as high as 20 mph are expected on Saturday as high.

Manatee County is not currently under any watches, warnings or advisories, but residents should continue to monitor the movement and potential development of the tropical system currently near the Bahamas. It is expected to turn north at some point, skirting the east coast of Florida, however, that can change.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two other tropical systems well out in the Atlantic Ocean that also should be monitored in the days ahead as the systems track westward.