Heat advisory issued for Manatee County on Thursday. Here’s how hot it will feel like

The National Weather Service in Tampa has issued a heat advisory for Manatee County starting at noon on Thursday and remaining in effect until 6 p.m.

With temperatures expected to reach the mid 90s, the heat index will make it feel like upwards of 110 degrees.

A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures combined with high humidity will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Stay out of the sun if possible during a heat advisory and avoid strenuous activities. If that’s not possible, drink plenty of water and find shade when possible.

While the heat advisory expires at 6 p.m. Thursday, similar conditions will exist through the weekend forecast with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s.

Signs of a heat stroke include:

Throbbing headache.

Dizziness.

Lack of sweating despite the heat.

Red, hot and dry skin.

Muscle weakness or cramps.

Nausea and vomiting.

Rapid heartbeat.

Rapid and shallow breathing.

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

Confusion.

Dark-colored urine.

Dizziness.

Fainting.

Fatigue.

Headache.

Cramps.

Nausea.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cooler location and 911 should be called.

If you are looking to beat the heat on Anna Maria Island, be advised that a rip current advisory remains in effect until Friday at 6 p.m.