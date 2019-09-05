Weather
Heat advisory issued for Manatee County on Thursday. Here’s how hot it will feel like
Quick tips for heat safety
The National Weather Service in Tampa has issued a heat advisory for Manatee County starting at noon on Thursday and remaining in effect until 6 p.m.
With temperatures expected to reach the mid 90s, the heat index will make it feel like upwards of 110 degrees.
A heat advisory means that a period of hot temperatures combined with high humidity will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Stay out of the sun if possible during a heat advisory and avoid strenuous activities. If that’s not possible, drink plenty of water and find shade when possible.
While the heat advisory expires at 6 p.m. Thursday, similar conditions will exist through the weekend forecast with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s.
Signs of a heat stroke include:
- Throbbing headache.
- Dizziness.
- Lack of sweating despite the heat.
- Red, hot and dry skin.
- Muscle weakness or cramps.
- Nausea and vomiting.
- Rapid heartbeat.
- Rapid and shallow breathing.
Signs of heat exhaustion include:
- Confusion.
- Dark-colored urine.
- Dizziness.
- Fainting.
- Fatigue.
- Headache.
- Cramps.
- Nausea.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cooler location and 911 should be called.
If you are looking to beat the heat on Anna Maria Island, be advised that a rip current advisory remains in effect until Friday at 6 p.m.
