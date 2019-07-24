Weather

Severe thunderstorms moving into Manatee County

Thunderstorms can come in several destructive varieties

The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding. By
Manatee

Severe thunderstorms moved into Manatee County on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service in Ruskin to issue a severe thunderstorm warning.

During a severe thunderstorm warning, residents are asked to shelter indoors and remain out of the potential harmful affects of the storm, including lightning and gusty winds.

The NWS also has issued a special marine warning for waters in the Tampa Bay region until 3:15 p.m. Wednesday because of these storms and residents are advised to stay off of and out of the water during this event.

Included in the warnings is a significant weather advisory for coastal areas of Manatee County that warns these storms may cause localized flooding. Motorists are reminded to never drive on a roadway that is underwater as it is the No. 1 killer during flooding events.

Wet weather remains in the future with a 50 percent of storms on Thursday and an 80 percent on Friday with temperatures ranging in the mid 80s.

