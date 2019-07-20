Severe thunderstorms knock out power for thousands of Peace River, FPL customers

Thunderstorms can come in several destructive varieties The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The National Weather Service explains the four types of thunderstorms: single cell; multi-cell cluster; squall line; and supercell. Thunderstorms can produce dangerous lightning, damaging hail and winds, tornadoes and flash flooding.

Severe thunderstorms in the area have left more than 5,000 homes without electricity Saturday evening, according to local power outage maps.

The Peace River Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that it is looking into a number of weather-related outages in Manatee County. The company is monitoring the weather and working quickly to restore power to affected customers.

“We’ve called in every available crew. Many of them worked all night last night,” Peace River tweeted around 6 p.m. “We’ll get to every outage if it takes all night again.”

Florida Power & Light is also dealing with a number of outages, as well. As of 6:30 p.m., 4,293 customers were without power.

The National Weather Service previously placed most of Manatee County under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.

