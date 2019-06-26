The heat is (still) on. It will feel hotter than 100 degrees again on Thursday

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

The fiery heatwave that’s been scorching Manatee County will continue on Thursday.

Temperatures are predicted to be in the low to mid-90s by noon, and the heat index will again climb to over 100 degrees.

The heat index is projected to max out at 101 degrees around 3 p.m., according to Weather Underground.

That’s down slightly from Wednesday’s heat index, which reached 107 degrees and resulted in a heat advisory warning from the National Weather Service.

The high heat indexes also come with health warnings.

At heat indexes of 91-103 degrees, sunstroke, muscle cramps and heat exhaustion are possible with prolonged exposure to heat and/or physical activity outside, according to the National Weather Service.

Pet owners should also be cautious of leaving animals outside for prolonged periods. If a pet is left outside, make sure it has plenty of shade and fresh, cold water, The Humane Society of the U.S. says.

And remember, children and pets should never be left in a parked car for any length of time.

If you work outside, stay hydrated and be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Things will continue to cool down going into the weekend.

Afternoon thunderstorms are expected on Friday and rain chances remain high over the weekend.