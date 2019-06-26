Manatee County is under heat advisory for Wednesday as heat index climbs

How to stay safe in really hot weather As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As summer temperatures rise, so does the chance of heat-related illnesses for you, your kids and pets. Here's how to enjoy the hot weather safely.

In the wake of record high temperatures being forecast for Wednesday, the National Weather Service has issued a weather advisory for Manatee County and the Tampa Bay region as the heat index soars.

The National Weather Service issued the heat advisory Wednesday morning and will be in effect from noon until 6 p.m.

Temperatures are expecting to range between record highs of 96-99 degrees throughout the area, but the heat index, which is what it feels like outside, will range between 108 to 110 degrees.

As of Wednesday morning, an hour before the advisory was to begin, the heat index in Bradenton was reported to be 102 degrees.

The National Weather Service reports such high temperatures coupled with a high heat index can cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

The National Weather Service advises to drink plenty of liquids, stay indoors in an air conditioned environment and limit outdoor activities.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved immediately to somewhere cooler. Heat stroke is serious and can lead to death.