Get ready to melt, Manatee County. It’s going to get even hotter on Wednesday
How to stay safe in really hot weather
Break out the ice cream bars and short shorts — it’s getting toasty around Manatee County.
Temperatures are predicted to hit the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday with a heat index of over 100 degrees.
The heat index will max out at 107 degrees around 3 p.m., according to Weather Underground.
The high heat indexes also come with health warnings.
At heat indexes of 103-124 degrees, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely and heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure to heat and/or physical activity outside, according to the National Weather Service.
Pet owners should also be cautious of leaving animals outside for prolonged periods of time. If a pet is left outside, make sure it has plenty of shade and fresh, cold water, The Humane Society of the U.S. says.
And remember, children and pets should never be left in a parked car for any length of time.
Things are predicted to cool down a bit by Thursday, with temperatures in the low 90s and a maximum heat index of 101 degrees.
Into the weekend, rain chances go up and temperatures are predicted to taper off.
