A tropical disturbance is moving off coast of Florida. Here’s what it means for our area

Hurricane season is still a month away, but a tropical disturbance already has formed in the Atlantic off the southeast coast of Florida.

The low pressure trough is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity, the National Hurricane Center announced, and is expected to move northwest over the next two days.

There is a 20 percent chance of the disturbance developing over the next five days, but that would be after it turns away from Florida’s coast, the National Weather Service said.

The NHC in Miami has given an area of disturbed weather over the Bahamas a near 0% of developing near FL, and a 20% as it turns away from the coast. This will only act to enhance shower/thunderstorm activity on Thursday/Friday and will not pose a tropical threat to #FLwx pic.twitter.com/npuxtzL9d2 — NWS Tampa Bay (@NWSTampaBay) May 1, 2019

The NWS said the disturbance will not pose a tropical threat to Florida, though it will increase rain chances.

South Florida is already experiencing rainfall from the disturbance, and wet weather is expected to move across the state on Thursday and Friday.

In Bradenton, forecasts show a 50-60 percent chance of rain from showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, mostly after 3 p.m., and a 20-30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

The heaviest rains are expected on Thursday night, with between a quarter and half an inch of rain possible.

The hurricane center will issue another weather outlook bulletin at 10 a.m. Thursday.