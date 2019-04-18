Potentially dangerous cold front likely to bring heavy rain, gusty winds to Manatee

Florida weather can sometimes be very unpredictable Depending on the time of year and what part of the state you are in, Florida weather can sometimes be very unpredictable; one minute it could be clear and sunny, the next minute it's windy and rainy Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Depending on the time of year and what part of the state you are in, Florida weather can sometimes be very unpredictable; one minute it could be clear and sunny, the next minute it's windy and rainy

Another cold front is set to move through the area, bringing windy, rainy and potentially hazardous weather just before Easter weekend.

The National Weather Service issued several advisories and statements for Friday ahead of the cold front, with a lake wind advisory also issued for Friday from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.

A coastal flood statement is in effect from 3 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and a rip current statement from 3 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologists say tides could reach 1 to 3 feet above normal, especially around high tide times Friday afternoon.

A high surf advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. Friday through 10 p.m. Saturday.

With a 20 percent chance of showers and storms in the early hours of Friday morning, winds could reach between 9 and 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph, according to the NWS.

The chance for showers continues Friday, with the possibility to become severe and bring winds between 14 and 26 mph throughout the day and night. Gusts could be as high as 40 mph, according to NWS.

It will still be warm during the day, with a high near 81 degrees expected; however, meteorologists believe there could be a half to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall.

By Friday night, the low is expected to dip to the low to mid-60s, according to the NWS.

Saturday could see more showers in the morning, but skies will eventually give way to a mostly sunny — but windy — day as the high is expected to reach the low 70s. Winds likely will be 15 to 20 mph with possible gusts nearing 28 mph.

Winds are likely to be calm by Easter morning, and NWS meteorologists are calling for a sunny day with a high in the mid to upper 70s. However, it will likely be in the 50s in the morning, according to Bay News 9.