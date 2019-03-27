Waterspout sighted near Anna Maria Island as storms roll through

As storms moved through the area Wednesday morning, a waterspout appeared near Anna Maria Island.
Trevor Peres sent a photo of the waterspout to the Bradenton Herald and said he was having breakfast on his balcony when the waterspout appeared.
Holmes Beach Mayor Judy Titsworth also took a photo of the waterspout, which she said she spotted around 8:45 a.m.
Several others reported spotting it, as they snapped and shared photos of their own.
The National Weather Service reports after storms pass through the area, Wednesday is expected to be breezy and sunny, with a high near 76 degrees.
Wednesday night could see a low around 55 degrees and still breezy, with gusts possible up to 24 mph.
Temperatures are expected to return to the 80s Thursday through the weekend with mostly sunny conditions, according to the NWS.
