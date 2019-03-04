Debris and damaged buildings were left in the wake of deadly tornadoes that swept through Alabama and Georgia on March 3. In this video, Vinton Copeland inspected the damage in Talbotton, where homes were razed.
Authorities worked to clear snow from roads near Waterville, Washington, on February 10 after blizzards buffeted the state. This footage shows clearance operations on the US 2 highway, where one driver had to be rescued.
Our drone captures chunks of ice flowing down the Missouri River near Parkville and Kaw Point Park in Kansas City, Mo. after a polar vortex brought sub-zero temperatures and dangerous windchills on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019.
This footage from Freeport Beach, Pennsylvania, shows Lake Erie, with donut-shaped pieces of ice floating on the surface on January 27, 2019 as parts of the east coast and northeast were under weather warnings due to the cold.
For many that are still without power, the latest snowstorm is a pain in the neck, but for some, it's turned Kansas City into a winter playground. Get a drone's-eye view at how much fun seven inches of snow can be