Weather

Homes in Georgia devastated by tornado

Debris and damaged buildings were left in the wake of deadly tornadoes that swept through Alabama and Georgia on March 3. In this video, Vinton Copeland inspected the damage in Talbotton, where homes were razed.

Weather

‘Frosted donuts’ spotted on Lake Erie

This footage from Freeport Beach, Pennsylvania, shows Lake Erie, with donut-shaped pieces of ice floating on the surface on January 27, 2019 as parts of the east coast and northeast were under weather warnings due to the cold.

Weather

The science of fog

Fog limits visibility, delays air travel, brings danger to the roads, and makes things generally spooky. But, how does it form?