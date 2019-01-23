Just as it started to warm up again, forecasts call for chilly weather, rain

Another cold front is coming through the area and it’s expected to bring rain and more chilly Florida-winter temperatures with it.
Temperatures on Wednesday were expected to reach nearly 80 degrees, but that’s about as warm as it will get for the next few days.
There’s about a 50 percent chance of rain overnight Wednesday that could bring between a quarter and half-inch of rain, according to the National Weather Service. Strong winds, with gusts up to 32 mph, are possible.
Bay News 9 meteorologists expect storms to start after 2 a.m. and last until after daybreak.
The chance of storms continues into Thursday, with about three-quarters to one inch of rainfall expected, according to the NWS.
The heaviest rains, Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologists say, will fall between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m.
Thursday is expected to be windy with a south southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west at nine to 14 mph in the afternoon, NWS officials say, with a high near 66 degrees. Evening temperatures are expected to fall into the upper 40s.
Those looking to spend their weekend outdoors or at the Manatee County Fair may need to keep a jacket on-hand, possibly even a coat in the early mornings.
Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologists predict Friday morning will be cold, with lows in the low 40s, though some areas north of Tampa Bay could see a freeze.
Despite the chill, Friday could see a sunny start to the weekend with a high near 60 and an evening low in the upper 40s, according to the NWS.
Temperatures will continue to hover in the 60s throughout the weekend with temperatures below normal Friday through Sunday, according to Bay News 9.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 64, but the NWS calls for a chance of showers overnight with a low near 50.
The chance of showers rolls into Sunday and Monday, with both days likely to see highs in the mid-60s and lows around 52.
The showers are not expected to be severe, according to Bay News 9.
