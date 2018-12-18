Storm expected later this week, but sun could shine over holiday weekend

Storms are approaching, but forecasts show the sunshine should return before the long Christmas holiday weekend.
With a developing storm west of Florida, rain will start to move in Wednesday night and will likely continue throughout Thursday, according to Spectrum Bay News 9 meteorologist Mike Clay’s forecast. Thursday could also see a “strong line of thunderstorms.”
The National Weather Service calls for a high of 72 Wednesday with a 70 percent chance of showers at night and a 100 percent chance of thunderstorms Thursday with a high near 73 degrees. Wind gusts Thursday are expected to be as high as 29 mph.
The storm is expected to cross the Southeastern portion of the country Thursday and Friday.
According to FOX 13, there could be some flooding issues in the Tampa Bay area, with much of the area expected to see 2 to 3 inches of rain.
“Short of a tropical system, Thursday and Friday will be as nasty as it gets here,” FOX 13 chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto said. “In essence, a nor’easter in the southeast.”
Even after the front passes, more showers are expected along with an increased wind Friday, according to Bay News 9.
There remains a 50 percent chance of showers Friday, when the high is expected to drop to 65, according to the NWS. Wind gusts could be as high as 38 mph.
But the sun should come out on Saturday and the winds are like to die down again, according to the NWS. Just be ready with a sweater, the high will likely only be about 65, with the low dipping to about 48 that night.
Sunday and Monday are also expected to be clear and sunny with highs of nearly 67 and 71, respectively.
Christmas Day is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 73.
