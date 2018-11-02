Severe storms ahead of cold front leave thousands without power

Thousands are without power as a severe line of storms associated with a cold front moves into Manatee County.
As of 4:30 p.m. Friday, more than 2,400 Florida Power and Light customers were without power. Earlier, more than 5,000 customers had been without power.
Parts of northern Manatee County were issued tornado warnings and a severe thunderstorm warning, which have expired.
In northern counties in the Tampa Bay area, several tornado warnings were issued and tens of thousands were without power.
