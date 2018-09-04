As Tropical Storm Gordon nears, a look at downtown Pensacola

As Tropical Storm Gordon brought wind and rain to downtown Pensacola, Florida, Gulf Power tweeted this video on September 4, 2018. The storm is expected to make landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
NOAA scientists got an up-close-and-personal look at Hurricane Lane August 21, as the agency’s P-3 Hurricane Hunter took off to intercept the storm’s eye. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Big Island as Lane approaches.

Signs of climate change are happening across the world, but as global citizens, we have the option to take action against climate change following some of these helpful tips.

Nearly 20,000 fans attended the Rangers-Indians game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Globe Life Park with temperatures that peaked at 108 degrees. Clint Whitaker, his two sons Cannon and Cash and nephew Ace, drove in to celebrate a birthday from Fruitvale.

