As Tropical Storm Gordon nears, a look at downtown Pensacola
As Tropical Storm Gordon brought wind and rain to downtown Pensacola, Florida, Gulf Power tweeted this video on September 4, 2018. The storm is expected to make landfall late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
Tropical Storm Gordon swept over south Florida on September 3, dumping torrential rains across the peninsula and the keys. Gordon is now expected to become a hurricane just before landfall on late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham gave an update on Tropical Storm Gordon in the early morning of September 4, 2018. Some areas could get 4 to 8 inches of rain along the coast of Alabama and Mississippi.
Brian Saltalamacchia and his sons prepare for flooding they expect to get in their home from Tropical Storm Gordon. Saltalamacchia lives in a low-lying area in Bay St. Louis and was filing around 60-70 sand bags to protect his home.
This timelapse video, taken on August 24 between 6:20 am to 7:30 pm, shows Hurricane Lane hitting Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii. Hurricane Lane was downgraded to a tropical storm on Friday afternoon, August 24.
NOAA scientists got an up-close-and-personal look at Hurricane Lane August 21, as the agency’s P-3 Hurricane Hunter took off to intercept the storm’s eye. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Big Island as Lane approaches.
