What will the weather be like on Labor Day weekend in Manatee County? It isn’t looking good

The three-day holiday weekend is almost here, but for residents in Manatee County and in Tampa Bay and beyond, the rainy weather isn’t planning on going anywhere.
The mid-afternoon thunderstorms that we’ve been getting for what feels like the entire summer is expected to continue throughout the weekend and into the beginning of next week, according to Bay News 9 meteorologist Brain McClure.
“Pretty much the exact same pattern we’ve had we will have throughout the weekend,” McClure said. “While that might affect people’s outdoor plans at least they will know when it’s coming.”
McClure is referring to the daily mid-afternoon and mid-evening arrival of storms.
Throughout the weekend and on Labor Day Monday, there will be a 50 to 60 percent chance of rain, forecasters report, and highs are expected to climb into the low 90s each day.
But don’t put away the beach chairs just yet.
The storms, McClure said, are expected to move westward, so beachgoers who head out early likely will have a good amount of time before it reaches them.
The tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean isn’t going to have a big impact locally, McClure said. As of Thursday evening the cluster was still far out in the Leeward Islands and moving slowly.
“It may increase our rain chances a little bit next week,” he said. “But we don’t expect it to develop so it doesn’t look like it will have much of an impact. “
